Delhi Election Results 2025: NDA leaders congratulate BJP for big victory, laud party's performance

Delhi election results 2025: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks all set to form a government in Delhi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday (February 8) credited the party's performance in the assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and said "falsehood" has been defeated.

In a post on X, Shinde, the chief leader of the ruling Shiv Sena, said after Maharashtra, voters in Delhi have also reposed their faith in the BJP's leadership. Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former CM said impediments in Delhi's development have been cleared.

He said voters also taught the Arvind Kejriwal-led party a lesson which made false claims that the Constitution was in danger.

BJP's Delhi poll win due to magic of PM Modi's guarantees: Shinde

"This is the magic of PM Modi's guarantees," Shinde said, adding, "Falsehood has been defeated and the voters have stood by truth."

The deputy CM said the voters have also given their verdict on the Union Budget presented last week by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Shinde had last week claimed that sitting AAP MLAs were in touch with Shiv Sena for the Delhi polls, but they were not fielded in order to avoid division of votes since his party has announced support to the BJP.

Ajit Pawar wishes BJP on receiving victory in Delhi

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar today posted on X and said, "Congratulations to BJP for winning the mandate of the people of Delhi under the leadership of Hon'ble PM Shri @NarendraModi, Home Minister Shri @AmitShah and Party President Shri @JPNadda. May this be the beginning of a new chapter of progress and development for Delhi."

Chirag Paswan congratulates BJP for historic victory

Union minister Chirag Paswan on Saturday congratulated the BJP for its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections.

In a post on X, Paswan said, "Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the Bharatiya Janata Party for its landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. This victory is the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister respected Shri Narendra Modi ji, Home Minister respected Shri Amit Shah ji and National President of Bharatiya Janata Party Shri JP Nadda ji. This victory of the double engine government of #NDA is a symbol of the development work of the Central Government, the policies of the Central Government, and the faith of the people of Delhi."

"I also campaigned on many seats of NDA, during the election campaign it was clearly visible that the people of Delhi want change this time. The way the people of Delhi voted against corruption is commendable. The NDA government led by Prime Minister is committed to making Delhi clean and developed. I respect the mandate given to my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) on the Deoli seat. Thanks to the people of Delhi for their immense support," Paswan also added in his post.

On the results of the Delhi Assembly elections, Union Minister Chirag Paswan said, "First of all, I will thank Prime Minister Modi because this is the victory of his vision and people's faith in him. This is Modi's guarantee on which the people of Delhi have trusted again after a long time... The people of Delhi have chosen the government of Prime Minister Modi's vision...".

Chandra Babu Naidu lauds BJP's performance in Delhi

Andhra Pradesh CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, said, "PM Modi is working with the ideology of 'people first' and is focusing on a sustainable model for the country's development. I appreciate and thank PM Modi for the victory in Delhi, where the residents have given a tremendous majority to the BJP."

"Narendra Modi is creating a sustainable model for the country. I am sincerely complimenting him. Today’s win in Delhi reflects the confidence of people in Modi," he said.

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan congratulates BJP on Delhi poll victory

The CM said the governance in Delhi was a failure model and can not be continued any further. "I am not criticising individuals… There are garbage dumps on main roads (of Delhi) and the city has become totally polluted. Delhi has become the address for the most polluted places," he alleged.

The resounding victory of the BJP alliance in the Delhi Assembly elections is a welcome development and the promises made by the saffron party in its manifesto have garnered public support, Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said on Saturday.

The Janasena chief, in a statement, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is governing with sincerity to ensure that India becomes a developed country.

"Through the 'double-engine government', integrated development and welfare will reach the grassroots level in the national capital. The promises made by the BJP in the 'Viksit Sankalp Patra' have garnered public support for the development of Delhi and the welfare of its citizens," he said.