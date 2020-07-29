Image Source : FILE Delhi: Gautam Gambhir visits Ghazipur landfill site to inspect waste segregation work

East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday visited the Ghazipur landfill site here to inspect the ongoing waste segregation activity, during which his car briefly got stuck in sludge. A video purportedly showing a group of labourers trying to push the car out of the sludge was circulated on social media.

East Delhi mayor Nirmal Jain, who was accompanying the MP, said the car was stuck for a very brief moment.

"Gambhir had come to see the condition of the landfill site that has been closed since September 2017 after an incident in which a part of the giant heap had caved in, leading to a road accident. He has a vision for the development of the area he represents," Jain said.

The mayor said the height of the mound is now 40 feet and it started in 1984.

"Our objective is to develop the area, so the Delhi government is expected to encourage and support us in development works," Gambhir said in a statement issued by the EDMC.

The mayor said eight trommel machines are already installed to sort the garbage into plastic waste, soil waste and other kinds of refuse.

"We plan to install four more such machines by August, so that sorting work can be augmented to reduce the height of the mound," Jain said.

He said since the closure of the site, garbage collected from east Delhi are dumped in nearby areas.

About 2,500-2,600 MT garbage is dumped daily after collection from east Delhi, the mayor added.

