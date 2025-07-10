Delhi earthquake: What India can learn from Japan as it sets global standard with deep-sea sensor network A 4.4 magnitude earthquake near Jhajjar was felt across Delhi-NCR on Thursday highlighting the region's seismic risk and lack of early alerts. Japan's advanced undersea sensor network offers valuable lessons for India on strengthening real-time earthquake preparedness.

New Delhi:

Panic gripped parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday morning after a 4.4 magnitude earthquake struck near Jhajjar in Haryana at 9.04 am. The tremors felt across Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and parts of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh sent residents rushing out of homes, schools and offices. No damage or casualties were reported. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said the quake originated at a depth of 10 km. According to official data, the capital region has witnessed 446 earthquakes between 1993 and 2025 within a 50 sq km radius, making Thursday’s quake no anomaly.

Delhi falls in Seismic Zone IV, a high-risk classification and sits atop three active fault lines-Sohna, Mathura and Delhi-Moradabad. Yet despite its known vulnerability, the capital has no early warning system in place to alert residents before the shaking begins.

Japan completes world’s first real-time undersea earthquake network

Japan in June 2025 completed the world’s first nationwide, ocean-floor earthquake detection system giving itself the ability to monitor and in some cases, pre-empt offshore megathrust earthquakes in real time.

Thousands of kilometres of fibre-optic cables now connect 186 undersea observatories across the Japan Trench and Nankai Trough, two of the most dangerous fault zones on Earth. These networks, S-net (Seafloor Observation Network for Earthquakes and Tsunamis) and the newly finished N-net, feed constant data into Japan’s 6,000-strong land sensor grid. The system provides warning times of up to 20 seconds for earthquakes and 20 minutes for tsunamis, allowing time to halt bullet trains, close port gates, issue alerts and begin evacuations.

2011: The disaster that changed Japan’s seismic playbook

Japan’s urgency to wire its ocean floor was born out of catastrophe. On March 11, 2011, a magnitude 9.0 megathrust quake struck off the Tōhoku coast. The resulting tsunami, reaching 40 metres in height and travelling at 700 kmph, killed nearly 20,000 people, displaced half a million and triggered the Fukushima nuclear crisis.

Alerts at the time underestimated both the quake’s magnitude and the tsunami’s scale. In several areas warnings arrived too late or inaccurately giving residents fewer than 10 minutes to flee.

Just months later, Japan began laying seafloor cables to directly monitor fault lines under the Pacific Ocean, something land-based seismometers had failed to do adequately.

How it works: Sensors where earthquakes begin

Japan’s offshore observatories are placed directly above tectonic boundaries. Each one contains 14 sensor channels including high-sensitivity seismometers, accelerometers and ocean-bottom pressure gauges. These track not only large quakes but also slow-slip events, gradual fault shifts that can precede major earthquakes by days or weeks.

In 2018, the system issued a warning 20 seconds before land-based sensors picked up a magnitude 6.0 quake. Bullet trains were slowed automatically and alerts went out via television, mobile phones and public systems.

With the completion of N-net in June 2025, connecting 36 observatories via over 1,600 km of cable, the system now covers Japan’s most dangerous seismic zones in full.

India’s seismic blind spot: No sensors at sea

Despite facing similar geological risks, India has no equivalent system.

The Indian Tsunami Early Warning Centre (ITEWC) in Hyderabad relies on surface buoys, satellite feeds and land-based sensors. But it does not monitor undersea fault zones in real time particularly in the Andaman-Sumatra subduction zone and the Makran trench both capable of producing magnitude 8+ quakes and region-wide tsunamis.

India’s most populous coastal cities, Mumbai, Chennai, Visakhapatnam and Kolkata remain vulnerable to offshore seismic events without meaningful lead time. Even Delhi, although inland, sits close to the Himalayan arc.

Lessons from Japan

Japan’s advantage is not just technological. It has invested deeply in public education, mandatory earthquake drills and multi-channel alert systems. Schools, workplaces and trains are built with quake-resilient design. National TV regularly airs emergency simulations. November 19 is marked as Disaster Prevention Day.

India, while equipped with post-disaster response mechanisms, has lagged on early detection. There is no national programme to detect slow-slip fault movement, no offshore sensor backbone and no public-facing alert system beyond SMS advisories.