Earthquake tremors jolt Delhi-Gurgaon border

Earthquake tremors were felt at the Delhi-Gurgaon border on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the magnitude-2.1 earthquake struck NCR at 1 PM. The epicentre of the quake was Delhi-Gurgaon border.

New Delhi Updated on: June 08, 2020 13:43 IST
Image Source : PTI

Magnitude 2.1 earthquake hits Delhi

Delhi was jolted by a 2.1-magnitude earthquake on Monday. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremors were felt at 1 PM. 

The epicentre of the earthquake was at the Delhi-Gurgaon border, at a depth of 18 kilometre, the NCS said.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

Delhi-NCR has recorded more than 14 earthquakes of both low and medium intensity. 

The Delhi-NCR belt, especially areas near Yamuna river situates on a very fragile surface that comes under high-risk seismic zones, which is a known fact. So if an earthquake with a magnitude of close to 6 or little more than hits the region, it will have a devastating impact, Geologists say. 

