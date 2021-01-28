Image Source : PTI Delhi earthquake: Mild tremors hit national capital

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

"An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 9:17 am at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

