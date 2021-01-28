Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Delhi earthquake: Mild tremors hit national capital

Delhi earthquake: Mild tremors hit national capital

An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 was reported near New Delhi on Thursday morning, according to India's National Center for Seismology.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: January 28, 2021 10:21 IST
Delhi earthquake: Mild tremors hit national capital
Image Source : PTI

Delhi earthquake: Mild tremors hit national capital

A low-intensity earthquake of 2.8 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck west Delhi on Thursday morning, said National Centre for Seismology (NCS). No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far.

"An earthquake of magnitude 2.8 on the Richter scale occurred in West Delhi at 09:17 today," said National Center for Seismology.

As per NCS, the tremors were felt around 9:17 am at a depth of 15 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was 8 km northwest (NW) of the national capital, the agency said.

Earthquakes of less than five magnitude are unlikely to cause large-scale damage, unless in case of weak or compromised structures.

Also Read:Maharashtra: Mild earthquake hits Pune; no casualty

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News