Delhi earthquake: Check list of dos and don'ts as strong tremors jolt national capital

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, causing tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The after-effects of the earthquake was felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said. What to do before an earthquake? You need to consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake‑proof.

Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings of your house.

Fasten shelves securely to walls.

Have an emergency kit ready.

Develop an emergency communication plan for family.

Learn the technique of “Drop — Cover — Hold.” What to do during an earthquake Stay calm and do not panic.

Cover your head with one hand and hold the table until the tremors stop.

Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — do not use a lift/elevator.

If you are outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls, and poles. What to do after an Earthquake Avoid entering damaged buildings.

If trapped in rubble: Do not light a matchstick.