Delhi earthquake: Check list of dos and don'ts as strong tremors jolt national capital

An earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck near Jhajjar in Haryana, causing tremors across the Delhi-NCR region. The after-effects of the earthquake was felt in Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. The epicentre was 3 km northeast of Jhajjar and 51 km west of Delhi. The earthquake struck at a depth of 10 km at 9.04 am, the National Centre for Seismology said.
What to do before an earthquake?
- You need to consult a structural engineer to make your house earthquake‑proof.
- Repair deep plaster cracks on walls and ceilings of your house.
- Fasten shelves securely to walls.
- Have an emergency kit ready.
- Develop an emergency communication plan for family.
- Learn the technique of “Drop — Cover — Hold.”
What to do during an earthquake
- Stay calm and do not panic.
- Cover your head with one hand and hold the table until the tremors stop.
- Run outside as soon as the tremors stop — do not use a lift/elevator.
- If you are outside, move away from buildings, trees, walls, and poles.
What to do after an Earthquake
- Avoid entering damaged buildings.
- If trapped in rubble: Do not light a matchstick.