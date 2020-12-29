Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal distributes dry ration to students under mid-day meal scheme

Image Source : ANI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday distributed dry ration kits to the students studying in the Delhi government schools.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday distributed dry ration kits to students studying in government schools. The ration kits, consisting of wheat, rice, pulses, and oil, were provided to all eligible students from Classes 1 to 8 under the mid-day meal scheme of the Delhi government.

"We are gathered here today to start the distribution of dry ration kits to the students. The last nine months have been extremely difficult, and we cannot see an end to this difficulty," the chief minister said at a dry ration distribution event at a government school in Mandawali area.

"When schools were closed, we decided to send the money for mid-day meals to parents' account, but now, it has been decided that we will give dry rations for six months," Kejriwal said.

ALSO READ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reveals COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan

"I am extremely proud of our teachers for working so hard during this while, around 94% of students in Delhi are taking online classes. During all this while, we tried to provide the corresponding amount of the mid-day meal provided to the students, in the bank accounts of their parents," he said.

"But today, we are starting ration distribution at the request of the parents of these students. Each student will be provided an adequate ration for a period of 6 months, July 2020 to December 2020, so that there is no lack in providing nutrition to children," he added.

The distribution program was held at SKV No. 3 Mandawali, where CM Arvind Kejriwal was joined by Deputy CM and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia.

Latest India News