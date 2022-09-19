Monday, September 19, 2022
     
Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia claims AAP leader Durgesh Pathak summoned by ED

The Enforcement Directorate had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 19, 2022 11:43 IST
Image Source : PTI Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that the ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak in connection with its excise policy probe. Sisodia questioned the summons to Pathak, and wondered whether the agency was targeting the liquor policy or MCD polls.

"The ED has summoned AAP's MCD poll in-charge Durgesh Pathak today. What has our MCD poll in-charge to do with Delhi government's excise policy? Is their target liquor policy or MCD poll?" he said. There was no official confirmation yet from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the summons.

The elections of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) are likely to be held by the end of the year after completion of delimitation of 270 wards. The Enforcement Directorate had last week conducted raids at 40 locations across the country in connection with the Excise Policy 2021-22 of the Kejriwal government. 

The CBI has filed an FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the policy and named Sisodia as an accused. The Kejriwal government withdrew the policy in July after the CBI probe was recommended by LG VK Saxena into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the policy.

