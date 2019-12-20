Flights, trains delayed as dense fog englufs Delhi; air quality 'severe'

Image Source : AP PHOTO Dense fog engulfs Delhi; trains, flights delayed

Dense fog enveloped the national capital on Friday as the minimum temperature settled at 6.4 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at 95 per cent, at 8.30 am. Visibility dropped considerably due to dense fog over Delhi, due to which rail and air traffic were affected in the early hours on Friday. A notification by authorities at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport said flight movement have been affected due to bad weather conditions.

Sources said 10 flights were delayed at the IGI Airport due to dense fog.

Over 100 trains were also running late by up to two hours, officials of the Indian Railways said.

According to the weatherman, a partly cloudy day with 'cold to severe cold conditions' is likely. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

Due to low temperature and high humidity, the air quality was in the "severe" category in the morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, Delhi's AQI at 8 am was at 430.

Visibility was zero at Palam and 300 metres at Safdarjung, at 5.30 am.

Later, visibility improved at Palam (50 metres) but dipped by another 100 metres at Safdarjung around 8.30 am, a meteorological department official said.

