Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Four killed, three injured after car-truck collision on Delhi-Dehradun highway | VIDEO

Four killed, three injured after car-truck collision on Delhi-Dehradun highway | VIDEO

According to initial reports, four individuals lost their lives at the scene, while three others sustained serious injuries. Emergency responders arrived promptly, and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 15:41 IST
Delhi accident
Image Source : PTI Four killed, three injured after a car-truck collision on Delhi-Dehradun highway.

At least four people were killed and three others injured in a tragic collision between a car and a truck on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident occurred earlier today, and authorities are currently investigating the cause of the crash.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement