Delhi-Dehradun Expressway develops large potholes in just 3 months of opening, viral video shows safety risk

New Delhi:

The newly inaugurated Delhi-Dehradun Expressway has come under scrutiny after large potholes were reported on the high-speed route barely three months after its inauguration. A video showing multiple potholes in the middle of the expressway has gone viral on social media, raising concerns over road safety and construction quality.

The viral video shows several large potholes on the carriageway, with vehicles passing at high speed, creating a serious risk of accidents. The person who recorded the video claimed that his van was damaged after hitting one of the potholes, saying the impact bent the vehicle's rim.

The development has sparked concern as the southwest monsoon has only recently arrived in Delhi and Uttarakhand. With the rainy season just beginning, questions are being raised about the durability of the expressway. If the road has already deteriorated before the peak monsoon period, commuters fear its condition could worsen significantly over the coming months, increasing the risk of accidents.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway cost

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was built at an estimated cost of around Rs 12,000 crore. However, following the first spell of monsoon rain, the condition of the road has drawn criticism. The viral footage purportedly shows large potholes at multiple locations on the expressway, causing inconvenience and safety concerns for motorists.

Drivers have alleged that the damaged stretches not only pose a threat to road users but also damage vehicles. They argue that the appearance of potholes within months of the expressway's inauguration raises serious questions about the quality of construction and maintenance of the project.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway was inaugurated on April 14, 2026. With potholes now being reported on several sections of the highway just two months later, debate over the project's construction standards and upkeep has intensified. As of now, the agencies responsible for the expressway have not issued an official statement on the matter.

Four of a family killed in two-car collision

Just a few days ago, four members of a family from Haryana's Sonipat district were killed, while three others sustained critical injuries after their car was hit by a speeding SUV while reversing on the expressway.

The accident took place on Friday, June 26, near the Halgoya cut in the Rampur Maniharan area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district.

According to police, the family was travelling in a Tata Tiago and had accidentally crossed their designated exit. The driver allegedly attempted to reverse the car towards the missed exit when a speeding Mahindra Scorpio SUV crashed into it from behind.

The collision was so intense that the Tiago was dragged for nearly 300 metres before overturning several times and plunging off the road. The car was completely wrecked in the crash, while the Scorpio also lost control and overturned.

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