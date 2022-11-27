Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by BMW with VIP number plate, driver nabbed

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Delhi: Cyclist dies after being hit by BMW with VIP number plate, driver held.

Delhi cyclist death: A person riding a bicycle died after being hit by a car in the Mahipalpur area of the national capital today.

The accident took place on Sunday (November 27) morning when the BMW car, bearing a VIP number plate, hit the cyclist, leading to his death.

The police said they have arrested the car's driver and have also started an investigation in the related case.

More details are awaited in this regard.

