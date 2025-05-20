Delhi crime branch nabs ayurvedic doctor convicted of multiple murders from Rajasthan ashram Delhi Crime Branch arrests notorious serial killer 'Doctor Death' Devender Sharma from Rajasthan ashram after parole jump and decades of gruesome crimes.

New Delhi:

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has apprehended one of India's most notorious serial killers, Dr. Devender Sharma, also known as 'Doctor Death,' who had been on the run since jumping parole in August 2023. The 67-year-old Ayurveda practitioner turned criminal mastermind was arrested from an ashram in Dausa, Rajasthan, where he had been living under a false identity, posing as a priest.

Sharma, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, was serving multiple life sentences for his involvement in at least 21 cases of kidnapping and murder of truck and taxi drivers between 2002 and 2004. He was also convicted in a high-profile illegal kidney transplant racket, having facilitated over 125 transplants between 1998 and 2004.

Sharma was granted parole in June 2023 in connection with a 2004 murder case registered at Sarita Vihar Police Station in Delhi but failed to surrender after the parole period ended. This was not his first escape from the law—he previously jumped parole in 2020 and remained absconding for seven months.

Under the direction of senior officers, the R.K. Puram unit of the Crime Branch launched a dedicated operation to track him down. A team led by Inspector Rakesh Kumar and supervised by ACP Umesh Barthwal conducted a months-long search across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan. Intelligence gathered from informants eventually led the team to an ashram in Dausa, where Sharma was masquerading as a spiritual leader.

During interrogation, Sharma confessed to his crimes and admitted to deliberately avoiding a return to jail. His criminal history dates back to the 1990s when, after suffering financial losses, he began operating a fake gas agency and later got involved in the illegal organ trade with an associate named Dr Amit.

In addition to the murder of taxi drivers—whose bodies were often dumped in crocodile-infested canals in Uttar Pradesh—Sharma was convicted in 27 separate cases, including kidnapping and robbery. He was sentenced to death in one of the murder cases by a Gurgaon court.

He has now been handed over to jail authorities. His arrest ends yet another chapter in a long trail of gruesome crimes spanning over two decades.