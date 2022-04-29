Delhi: 1 held, 4 escaped in encounter at CR Park, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Delhi: 1 held, 4 escaped in police encounter at CR Park, probe on.

An encounter broke out between police, miscreants on Friday at Chittranjan Park in South East Delhi

The accused have been identified as Sangram who is a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh

The Delhi police have registered a case against an accused who was shot during an encounter that broke out between police and some miscreants in the wee hours of Friday (April 29) at Chittranjan Park in South East Delhi.

The accused have been identified as Sangram who is a resident of Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh. According to police, he has a criminal background and many cases are already registered against him.

The police deputed a night patrolling team and were conducting regular checking in the area to locate the miscreants who were executing crimes in the area for a long time. On the early morning of Friday, a team at Chittaranjan Park police station laid an ambush to apprehend the five miscreants.

What happened during the encounter ?

Police said that the accused entered the CR Park area on Thursday night.

Police said that during the encounter on Friday morning, the accused attacked the police with knives and tried to escape. Later, they opened fire on police.While four of them succeeded to escape when they were intercepted by the police inside Jahapanah jungle, the accused Sangram was apprehended after suffering a bullet injury on his leg during the retaliation firing.

In order to escape he ran and jumped the wall of the adjacent house where he was caught by the police. The injured has been shifted to the hospital for the treatment, said police.Sangram has been booked under relevant charges and a case has been registered against all the accused.Police are trying to locate the absconding miscreants.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

