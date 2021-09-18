Saturday, September 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID-19: Delhi reports 41 fresh cases, zero deaths

COVID-19: Delhi reports 41 fresh cases, zero deaths

The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.06 percent, and the active cases in the state have risen to 404.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 18, 2021 16:55 IST
COVID 19 CASES, DELHI, DELHI CASES, COVID 19 IN DELHI
Image Source : PTI

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16, and 17, according to official figures.

 

Delhi recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero deaths, pushing the tally of total infections in the national capital to 14,38,469, and total death toll to 25,085, according to a bulletin released by the state Health Ministry.

The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.06 percent, and the active cases in the state have risen to 404. Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16, and 17, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent, according to the latest health bulletin. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests -- 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said. 

ALSO READ | Over 80 crore COVID-19 vaccines administered in India so far: Union Health Minister Mandaviya

ALSO READ | Gurudwara Bangla Sahib asked to close over COVID-19 norm violation; DSGMC chief fumes

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News