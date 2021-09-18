COVID-19: Delhi reports 41 fresh cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16, and 17, according to official figures.

Delhi recorded 41 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday and zero deaths, pushing the tally of total infections in the national capital to 14,38,469, and total death toll to 25,085, according to a bulletin released by the state Health Ministry.

The Test Positivity Rate was recorded at 0.06 percent, and the active cases in the state have risen to 404. Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16, and 17, according to official figures.

On Saturday, 41 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent, according to the latest health bulletin. Over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 68,624 tests -- 46,734 RT-PCR tests and 21,890 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Latest India News