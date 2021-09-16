COVID-19: Delhi logs 28 fresh cases in 24 hours, two deaths this month

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi rose to 25,084, according to the bulletin. The earlier death this month was reported on September 7.

Delhi reported 28 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, and one more death, taking the total fatality tally of this month to 2. The Test Positivity Rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.04 percent, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

The death toll due to coronavirus in Delhi rose to 25,084, according to the bulletin. The earlier death this month was reported on September 7.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 percent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period. On Thursday, 28 new cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.04 percent, according to the bulletin.

On Wednesday, 57 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.08 percent, according to official data. A total of 72,481 tests, including 49,734 RT-PCR tests and 22,747 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

