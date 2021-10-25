Delhi reports 27 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 46,667 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 27 cases of COVID-19 on Monday. With this, the tally of coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached over 14.39 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,091. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 46,667 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 40 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.06 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,39,630 in the national capital, including 14,14,232 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 307, of which 91 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Serum Institute seeks regular marketing authorisation from DCGI for Covishield

ALSO READ: Kerala reports 6,664 new COVID-19 cases, 53 deaths

Latest India News