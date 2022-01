Delhi conducting sufficient COVID tests, 3 times as number recommended by ICMR: Satyendar Jain

Follow us on Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Medics inside a Covid Care Centre of the Commonwealth Games (CWG) village

Addressing concerns over 'fewer' covid testings in the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the diagnostic tests being conducted in the city is three times the number recommended by ICMR. All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test. Also, contacts of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 patients do not require a test unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.

Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration.

The city on Thursday reported 28,867 COVID-19 cases, the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic after the city conducted 98,832 tests on Wednesday.

"Hospital admissions have plateaued and Covid positivity rate will also come down. Restrictions by the Delhi government have impacted the spread of COVID-19. We will monitor the situation for three to four days before reviewing the curbs," he said.

On Saturday, Jain had said that it seems the national capital has reached its peak in COVID-19 infections and the government will think of easing restrictions when the daily cases decline to 15,000.

Delhi on Saturday reported 20,718 COVID-19 cases and 30 fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 30.64 per cent, according to health department data.

