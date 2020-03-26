Delhi: 800 people who came in contact with COVID-19 positive doctor mapped, quarantined

Image Source : AP 800 people quarantined in Delhi who met COVID-19 infected doctor.

Almost 800 people who came in contact with COVID-19 infected doctor in Delhi has been quarantined. A mohalla clinic doctor and 4 others were tested positive after they came in contact with an infected woman who returned from Saudi Arabia. The doctor's wife and daughter have also tested positive, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Moreover, a total of 800 people who came in contact with the mohalla clinic doctor have been quarantined for 14 days, Jain added. Delhi has so far 34 confirmed COVID-19 cases while 1 person has died. Delhi along with rest of the country is under a complete 21-day lockdown after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announcement on Tuesday.

