Delhi reports 1,151 fresh Covid-19 cases today, 18% lower than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on Monday was recorded at 2.62 per cent, the data revealed further.

Delhi reported 1,151 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday and 15 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. On Sunday, the national capital reported 1,410 new cases and 14 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped to 2.45 per cent.

The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) on Monday was recorded at 2.62 per cent, the data revealed further.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

Meanwhile, India's daily Covid-19 cases dipped below 1 lakh on Monday as the nation reported 83,876 new infections, according to the Union Health Ministry data. In the last 24 hours, 895 deaths were reported across the nation, taking the Covid-19 toll to 5,02,874. There were 1,99,054 recoveries in the last 24 hours taking the country's total recoveries to 4,06,60,202.

