Delhi's Covid positivity rate now at alarming 29.21%, 31 deaths reported today

The active caseload tally in the national capital rose to 94,160

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: January 13, 2022 20:13 IST
Image Source : PTI

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 deaths while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent.

 

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 28,867 fresh Covid cases and 31 deaths on Thursday.
  • Thursday's fresh Covid cases is sharpest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic, data showed.
  • Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

Delhi reported 28,867 fresh Covid cases and 31 deaths on Thursday while the positivity rate rose to 29.21%, according to data shared by the health department. The active caseload tally in the national capital rose to 94,160.

Thursday's fresh Covid cases, according to data, is the sharpest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year.

According to the data, the positivity rate is also highest since May 3, when it was 29.6 per cent. Of the 164 Covid deaths recorded in the first 13 days of January, most patients had comorbidities, according to government data.

On Wednesday, the national capital recorded the second-highest single-day rise since the beginning of the pandemic, 40 deaths while the positivity rate rose to 26.22 per cent. 

The deaths recorded on Wednesday are the highest since June 10 last year, when the national capital recorded 44 fatalities. 

