Delhi reports 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases today, positivity rate down to 5.09%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh Covid-19 cases and 27 deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 5.09 percent.

On Monday, Delhi reported 38 fatalities and 2,779 cases in a day, while the positivity rate marginally declined to 6.20 percent, according to data shared by the city's health department. The number of cases could be low owing to the lesser number of tests (44,847) conducted the previous day since it was a Sunday.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Thursday had decided to lift weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening non-essential shops in the city besides allowing restaurants, bars, cinema halls and theatres to reopen with 50 percent capacity, given the improving COVID situation.

