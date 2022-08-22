Delhi logs 625 fresh Covid cases, 7 deaths; positivity rate at 9.27%

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied, a health bulletin said.

Delhi Covid cases : Delhi on Monday reported 625 fresh COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 9.27 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. The fresh cases came out of 6,744 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,94,448 and the death toll to 26,427, it said. On Sunday, Delhi reported 942 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.25 percent. On Saturday, it logged 1,109 cases with a positivity rate of 11.23 percent, and nine fatalities.

Last Monday, the city recorded eight deaths and 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 percent. Before this, Delhi logged more than 2,000 cases for 12 consecutive days. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 4,645, down from 5,141 the previous day. As many as 3,560 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said.

Of the 9,422 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 475 are occupied, it said. There are 310 containment zones in the city, it added. Despite the high positivity rate, the city government is not implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) devised by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority since hospital admissions are low.

The GRAP, which came into force in August last year, stipulated measures to be taken by the government in accordance with the positivity rate and bed occupancy for locking and unlocking of various activities. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 percent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

