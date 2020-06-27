Saturday, June 27, 2020
     
Delhi's COVID-19 confirmed cases exceeds 80,000; Death toll at 2,558

Delhi reported 2948 new COVID-19 cases and 66 deaths today. Total number of cases stands at 80,188 including 28,329 active cases, 49,301 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2,558 deaths.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 27, 2020 20:14 IST
Image Source : AP

With 2,948 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Delhi's coronavirus tally has risen to 80,188 on Saturday. Delhi also recorded 2,210 recoveries and 66 coronavirus-related deaths between Friday and Saturday.

Now, Delhi has 28,329 active cases while a total of 49,301 patients have recovered from the infection and 2,558 have succumbed to it. In addition, 17,381 patients are currently observing home isolation across Delhi.

India Tv - Delhi's COVID-19 confirmed cases exceeds 80,000; Death toll at 2,558

Image Source : ANI

India now has over 5 lakh novel coronavirus cases with the highest single-day spike of 18,552 cases in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the country stands at 15,685, as per the latest health ministry data released on Saturday morning.

