Covid-19: Delhi reports highest single day cases in 5 months amid Omicron rise

Delhi reported 10 new cases of the Omicron variant on Friday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said. With this, the total number of such infections in the national capital has jumped to 20.

Delhi reported 86 fresh Covid-19 cases on Saturday, the highest single-day rise in over five months, and no deaths. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the national capital was recorded at 0.13 percent, according to an official bulletin released by the health department.

The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far reached 14,42,090. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. On Thursday, 85 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.15 percent, while on Friday the daily cases count stood at 69 with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent.

Two deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in November four in October and five in September.

