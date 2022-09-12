Monday, September 12, 2022
     
Delhi logs 63 new Covid cases today, almost 55% lesser than yesterday

Delhi Covid: The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 619.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 12, 2022 21:27 IST
On Sunday, Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus and
Image Source : PTI

Delhi reported 63 new coronavirus cases on Monday and one death, according to data provided by the city's health department. The national capital recorded 160 recoveries, while the positivity rate stood at 1.83 per cent.

The number of active cases in the city has dropped to 619.

On Sunday, Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.36 per cent, data showed. 

The national capital recorded no death due to Covid and 137 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 1.17 per cent on Saturday. On Friday, the city logged 123 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, it reported 182 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 fresh cases of the viral disease with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent and two deaths. The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

