Delhi reports 137 new Covid cases today, slightly higher than yesterday

Delhi reported 137 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and no deaths, according to data provided by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.17 per cent, data showed.

The new cases were detected from 11,685 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,569 and the death toll stood at 26,491, it said.

On Friday, the city logged 123 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.06 per cent and four fatalities.

On Thursday, the city reported 182 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent and three fatalities. The day before, it recorded 177 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.36 per cent, and two deaths.

The government did not issue a bulletin on Monday and Tuesday.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. A day before, the city had logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

The number of active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 731. As many as 523 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said, adding of the 9,321 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 85 are occupied.

There are 109 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

