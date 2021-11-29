Delhi records another COVID death for third day in row

Follow us on Image Source : PTI image for representation

Delhi reported 34 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and another death, taking the total coronavirus infection tally in the city to 14,40,900, and the death toll to 25,099, stated an official bulletin by the health department.

This is the third day that Delhi has reported one fatality each due to the viral infection.

The national capital has recorded seven deaths due to the infection in November so far. Four people had died due to the viral disease in October and five in September.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 43,399 tests, including 39,916 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 285 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 122 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 105.

