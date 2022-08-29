Delhi: 214 new Covid cases today, 4 deaths

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The city on Sunday logged 397 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.05 per cent and five fatalities.

Delhi reported 214 new cases of coronavirus on Monday and four deaths, according to data shared by the city health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 3.77 per cent, data showed.

The new cases came out of 5,683 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 19,98,858 and the death toll climbed to 26,462, it said.

The health department did not issue the daily bulletin on Saturday. On Friday, Delhi recorded 620 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.74 per cent and two fatalities. It logged 702 cases on Thursday with a positivity rate of 4.49 per cent and four fatalities.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 945 cases with a positivity rate of 5.55 per cent and six fatalities. The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 2,259. As many as 1,806 patients are in home isolation, the latest bulletin said.

Of the 9,405 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 266 are occupied, it said. There are 200 containment zones in the city, it added. The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave.

