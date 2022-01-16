Delhi reports 18,286 fresh Covid cases, TPR drops to 27.87%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to allay concerns over "fewer" Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, saying the city is conducting three times more diagnostic tests than the number recommended by the ICMR.

Delhi reported 18,286 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday and 28 deaths. On Saturday, the national capital reported 20,718 fresh Covid-19 cases and 30 deaths. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was recorded at 27.87%.

Delhi's previous biggest daily jump of 28,395 cases was recorded on April 20 last year. On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 40 deaths, the highest since June 10 last year, when 44 fatalities were recorded.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday sought to allay concerns over "fewer" Covid tests being conducted in the national capital, saying the city is conducting three times more diagnostic tests than the number recommended by the ICMR.

All those who need to undergo testing are being tested, he said.

According to the Centre's new guidelines, asymptomatic patients do not need to undergo a test.

Also, contacts of laboratory confirmed COVID-19 patients need not get tested unless they have comorbidities or are aged above 60.

Jain said these new guidelines on testing have come after thoughtful consideration.

"Delhi has been conducting 60,000 to 1 lakh tests every day," he said.

The city is conducting three times more Covid tests than the number recommended by the Indian Council of Medical Research, he added.

Delhi conducted 67,624 tests on Friday and 79,578 on Thursday.

