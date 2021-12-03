Friday, December 03, 2021
     
COVID-19: Delhi logs 54 fresh cases and zero deaths

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,098.  

New Delhi Published on: December 03, 2021 21:00 IST
COVID DELHI
Image Source : PTI

Seven COVID-19 deaths were reported in the city in November, the highest number of fatalities due to the coronavirus infection in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data.

 

Delhi on Friday reported 54 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero deaths, with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The number of cumulative cases of the disease stands at 14,41,244. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far.

Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

 

