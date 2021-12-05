Delhi reports rise in daily COVID cases, positivity rate now 0.11%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day,

Delhi reported 63 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and zero deaths, according to data shared by the Health Department on Sunday.

The total caseload in the national capital rose to 14,41,358. Over 14.15 lakh patients have recovered so far. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 25,098 in Delhi. The positivity rate saw a marginal increase to 0.11 per cent from 0.08 per cent the previous day,

Seven deaths linked to the virus were reported in Delhi in November, the highest number of fatalities due to COVID-19 in the last three months in the national capital, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

Latest India News