Delhi reports 15,097 fresh Covid cases today, positivity rate reaches 15.34%

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi has no need of a lockdown now.

Delhi reported 15,097 fresh Covid-19 cases on Thursday, and six deaths, according to an official statement released by the health department. The count of total active cases in the national capital has risen to 31,498.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi has now risen to 25,127.

The number of cumulative cases on Thursday stood at 14,89,463. Over 14. 32 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

During the height of the second wave of the pandemic, 28,395 cases, the highest-ever single-day tally here, and 277 deaths were recorded in Delhi on April 20 last year, according to official figures.

Nine COVID-19 deaths were reported in Delhi in December last year, and seven in November, according to official data. Delhi had recorded four Covid deaths in October and five in September.

A total of 98,434 tests -- 80,051 RT-PCR tests and 18,383 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 10,665 cases with a positivity rate of 11.88 per cent and eight deaths.

Stringent curbs have been put in place in the city as part of the Graded Response Action Plan to check the spread of the COVID infection, including a weekend curfew.

Meanwhile, a few healthcare workers in Delhi have tested positive for COVID-19, but the number is not alarming, the minister said in response to a question.

Asked whether the AAP government was considering a lockdown in the city, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said Delhi has already taken stringent actions, including imposing night curfew and weekend curfew, which are sufficient for the time being. There is no need for a lockdown right now.

The minister reiterated that hospital bed occupancy and severity of infections is very less this time. He said the government has been making preparations keeping the worst-case scenario in mind. The number of beds has been increased from over 9,000 a few days ago to over 12,000.

