COVID: Delhi clocks 39 fresh cases, zero deaths

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Only five Covid-related deaths were reported last month -- one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. One fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month in Delhi on October 2, according to official data.

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 39 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.

