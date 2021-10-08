Friday, October 08, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. COVID: Delhi clocks 39 fresh cases, zero deaths

COVID: Delhi clocks 39 fresh cases, zero deaths

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 08, 2021 19:34 IST
delhi, covid 19 cases, covid 19 in delhi, delhi covid cases
Image Source : PTI

Only five Covid-related deaths were reported last month -- one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. One fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month in Delhi on October 2, according to official data.

 

Delhi recorded zero death due to COVID-19 and 39 fresh cases on Friday with a positivity rate of 0.06 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,088.

Only five Covid-related deaths were reported last month -- one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28, according to official figures. One fatality due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month in Delhi on October 2, according to official data.

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News