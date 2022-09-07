Delhi reports 177 new Covid cases today, 2 deaths

Wednesday, September 07, 2022
     
Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,127 and the death toll climbed to 26,484 after the new infections.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya New Delhi Published on: September 07, 2022 21:33 IST
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 936.
Delhi reported 177 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday and five deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 1.36 per cent, data showed. The city had not released any data on daily Covid cases on Tuesday. 

The new cases came out of 13,004 tests conducted the previous day, the department said in its latest bulletin. With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's infection tally increased to 20,01,127 and the death toll climbed to 26,484, it said.

On Sunday, the national capital recorded 218 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 1.93 per cent. On Saturday, the city logged 236 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and three deaths.

On Friday, it added 299 cases with a positivity rate of 2.17 per cent and two deaths.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi stands at 936. As many as 672 patients are in home isolation, the bulletin said. Of the 9,391 beds reserved for COVID-19 patients in various Delhi hospitals, 105 are occupied, it said. There are 128 containment zones in the city, it added.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. The city recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave. 

