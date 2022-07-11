Monday, July 11, 2022
     
Delhi logs 280 new Covid cases today, no deaths

Delhi had on Sunday recorded 433 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths. On Saturday, it recorded 544 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

Reported By : PTI Edited By : Sri Lasya | New Delhi
Published on: July 11, 2022 19:40 IST
Image Source : PTI The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,942, down from 2,146 the previous day. As many as 1,553 patients are under home isolation.

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent
  • The fresh cases came out of 6,645 tests conducted the previous day
  • The capital had on Sunday recorded 433 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent

Delhi reported 280 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.21 per cent, according to health department data on Monday. No new deaths were logged. With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,41,015 and the death toll stood at 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 6,645 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

The capital had on Sunday recorded 433 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.96 per cent and two deaths. On Saturday, it recorded 544 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 131 were occupied on Monday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 1,942, down from 2,146 the previous day. As many as 1,553 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 279 containment zones in the capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

