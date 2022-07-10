Sunday, July 10, 2022
     
Delhi logs 433 new Covid cases today, two deaths

Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

Sri Lasya Edited By: Sri Lasya New Delhi Published on: July 10, 2022 23:12 IST
The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the
Image Source : PTI The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day

Delhi recorded 433 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and two deaths, data provided by the city's health department suggested. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 2.96 per cent. 

This is the fourth consecutive day when the daily case count has remained below 600.

With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's COVID-19 caseload climbed to 19,40,735 and the death toll increased to 26,284, the health department bulletin said.

The fresh cases came out of 14,623 tests conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Saturday recorded 544 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 3.37 per cent and two fatalities.

The capital recorded 531 cases with a positivity rate of 3.13 per cent and three fatalities on Friday.

Of the 9,469 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 142 were occupied on Sunday. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 2,146, down from 2,264 the previous day. As many as 1,598 patients are under home isolation, it said.

There are 291 containment zones in the capital, it added.

The national capital has reported a few cases of the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have asked people not to panic as these sub-variants do not cause severe infection.

The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. 

(with PTI inputs)

