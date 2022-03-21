Delhi reports 108 fresh Covid cases today, 11% higher than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi on Monday reported 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, and no deaths, according to data released by the city's health department. The positivity rate in the national capital was recorded at 0.49 per cent.

The city recorded zero fatality count on March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14, 20 as well.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has also significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

The total number of home isolation cases as on February 1 had stood at 12,312, and on March 20, it dipped to 365.

The number of containment zones, which were also slowly falling in this period, also registered a dip in its count to 3,147 on March 20, according to official figures shared by the health department.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Latest India News