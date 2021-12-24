Friday, December 24, 2021
     
Delhi logs 180 new Covid cases in 24 hrs; highest in over 6 months

Five Covid-related deaths have been reported in December so far in Delhi.

Sri Lasya Edited by: Sri Lasya @laasiyapriya
New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2021 18:54 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE)

Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. 

Highlights

  • Delhi reported 180 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day rise in over six months
  • The total caseload of coronavirus cases in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813.
  • The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,103.

Delhi reported 180 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the highest single-day rise in over six months, said an official bulletin released by the health department. While the national capital recorded no deaths, the test positivity rate was reported at 0.29 percent. 

The total caseload of coronavirus cases in Delhi so far rose to 14,42,813. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,103.

Five deaths have been reported in December so far.

