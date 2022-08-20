Delhi reports 1,109 fresh Covid cases, 9 fatalities; positivity rate at 11.23%

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi on Friday had recorded 1,417 cases of the virus while a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent.

Delhi logged 1,109 new Covid cases on Saturday while the positivity rate stood at 11.23 per cent, a health bulletin said. The national capital reported nine deaths related to the infection. This brings the active tally of cases to 19,92,881 while the death toll stands at 26,420.

On the previous day, the capital had recorded 1,417 cases of the virus while a positivity rate of 7.53 per cent, and three fatalities. Meanwhile, the city recorded 1,964 Covid cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent and eight deaths.

The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 9,874 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said. Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged in the city on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent.

On Tuesday, the national capital reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection. On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city had logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

India's covid tally

India recorded 13,272 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (August 20), the total recovery rate reached around 98.58 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,36,99,435.

The total active cases of Covid in India have decreased to 1,01,166, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were 1,01,830. READ MORE

(WIth Inputs from PTI)

