COVID-19: Delhi reports 52 new cases, zero death

Follow us on Image Source : PTI According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,144 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Highlights Delhi recorded 52 cases of COVID-19 and zero daily deaths on Saturday.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 per cent.

Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

Delhi reported 52 cases of coronavirus on Saturday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 14.41 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 25,100. No fatality has been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital has recorded two deaths due to the infection in December so far. Last month, seven people had succumbed to the viral disease.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 57,144 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

As many as 37 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, it said. The COVID-19 positivity rate in the national capital stood at 0.09 per cent.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 541 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent. On Thursday, 55 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.09 per cent.

The case tally stands at 14,41,662 in the national capital, including 14,16,177 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered. The number of active cases is 385, of which 181 are in home isolation.

ALSO READ: Delhi reports 2nd Omicron case, traveller from Zimbabwe tests positive

ALSO READ: Maharashtra: Section 144 imposed in Mumbai for two days over Omicron scare, law and order threat

Latest India News