COVID-19: Delhi logs 18 fresh cases, zero deaths

With the new cases, the coronavirus infection tally in the city climbed to 14,39,888. Of this, over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll stands at 25,091.

Delhi logged 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and zero deaths, with a Test Positivity Rate (TPR) of 0.04 per cent, said an official release from the health ministry.

Delhi has recorded only four deaths due to the infection in October so far. Last month, five people had succumbed to the pandemic.

According to the health bulletin, authorities conducted 40,990 tests, including 37,391 RT-PCR ones, the previous day. There are 317 active Covid cases in Delhi, of which 150 are in home isolation. The number of containment zones stands at 86.

