COVID-19: Delhi reports zero deaths, 37 new cases

Delhi reported 37 COVID-19 fresh cases and zero deaths on Sunday, according to an official bulletin released by the health department.

According to official figures, only five fatalities due to coronavirus infection were reported last month -- one each on September 7, September 16, and September 17, and two on September 28.

Four fatalities have been recorded so far this month -- once each on October 2, October 10, October 19, and October 22, as per official data.

The death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stands at 25,091.

On Sunday, 37 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.06 percent, according to the latest health bulletin.

On Saturday, 40 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent.

On Friday, 38 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.07 percent, according to official data.

The number of cumulative cases on Sunday stood at 14,39,603. Over 14.14 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

A total of 60,704 tests -- 47,902 RT-PCR tests and 12,802 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

On Monday, 15 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.03 percent. This was the lowest daily case count since March 28 last year when nine cases were logged, as per official data.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 percent, according to official figures.

Despite a fall in daily cases over the last several days, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had recently cautioned that the chances of a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic were quite real while asserting that his government was preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiraling up in the city with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20 that rose to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths, as per the official data.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate has been shrinking in the last several weeks. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had recently said that medical infrastructure was being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital

The number of active cases decreased to 320 on Sunday from 334 a day before, as per the bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation stood at 94 on Sunday while it was 98 a day before, and the number of containment zones stood at 92, down from 93 on Saturday, the bulletin said.

