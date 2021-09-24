Friday, September 24, 2021
     
Delhi reports 24 fresh COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

The Test Positivity Rate was reported as 0.03% in the national capital as 69,465 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. 

New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2021 17:29 IST
Image Source : PTI

Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

Delhi reported 24 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday and zero deaths, 66 recoveries and  taking the total tally of cases to 14,38,658 and recoveries to 14,13,182. 

The Test Positivity Rate was reported as 0.03% in the national capital as 69,465 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. Three Covid-related fatalities have been reported this month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, according to official figures.

On Friday, 24 Covid infections were recorded with the case positivity rate dipping 0.03 per cent, according to the latest health bulletin. A total of 69,465 tests -- 46,555 RT-PCR and 22,910 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, it said.

The cumulative COVID cases reported in Delhi so far stood at 14,38,658. Over 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

On Thursday, 48 cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, while on the day before, 30 cases were logged with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent. 

