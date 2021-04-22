States should help each other to tide over Covid-19 crisis, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked the Centre for raising the city's oxygen quota. Addressing the media on the prevailing situation in the national capital, Kejriwal said that the Centre has helped the government in the last two-three days and assured smooth supply of oxygen.

"Delhi is facing Oxygen crisis for past few days. Centre fixes Oxygen quota for all states. As per Delhi government's estimate, the city needs 700 tons/day, Centre had fixed it to 378 tons earlier and increased it to 480 tons yesterday. We need more but we're thankful to them for this," he said.

Kejriwal said that the city government has taken several steps to increase the medical infrastructure in the city in the last two days and it will be increased in the coming days.

Several private and government hospitals in the national capital are running low on medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. Although the Centre raised the national capital's oxygen quota from 378 metric tonnes to 480 metric tonnes on Wednesday, several hospitals are struggling to replenish oxygen supply. While some big healthcare facilities received fresh stock overnight, small hospitals have been grappling with a shortage of oxygen supply amid spiralling COVID-19 cases.

According to the Delhi government's statement, on Monday and Tuesday, around 240 MT and 365 MT of oxygen was supplied to Delhi against the requirement of 700 MT per day. Since Delhi does not have its own source of oxygen, the capital's supply comes from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

The statement added that with the alarming surge in the number of Covid cases in the national capital, if the oxygen quota gets depleted in hospitals, Delhi will stare at a catastrophe.

It added that the Delhi government has repeatedly appealed to the Centre to increase its oxygen quota and has also informed it that the suppliers are facing obstructions from district authorities of neighbouring states like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi recorded 24,638 fresh COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths due to the viral disease on Wednesday while the positivity rate stood at 31.28 per cent, meaning almost every third sample tested positive, amid a growing clamour for oxygen and hospital beds in the city.

