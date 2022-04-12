No need to panic, keeping close watch on Covid situation: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Arvind Kejriwal asks Delhi citizens not to panic

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he is keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in Delhi and there is no need to panic. "Keeping a close watch on the Covid situation in Delhi. No need to panic right now. All steps will be taken if a need arises," said CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi reported a positivity rate of 2.70 per cent on Monday, the highest in the last two months, triggering concerns about the resurgence of Covid in the capital. The test positivity rate stood at 2. 87 per cent on February 5.

"We are keeping a close watch on the situation. There's no major reason to panic right now. We will take all necessary steps according to the situation," Kejriwal told reporters here.



With the positivity rate jumping from 0. 5 per cent on April 4 to 2. 70 per cent on Monday, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the city government is keeping a watchful eye on the COVID-19 situation and there is no reason to worry until a new variant of concern is detected.



"The daily cases in Delhi are being reported in the range of 100-200. We are keeping an eye on hospital admissions and they are going down. The Focus shouldn't be on positivity rate much as of now," Jain had said on Monday.



(With inputs from agencies)

