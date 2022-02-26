Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi: Masks not mandatory for those travelling together in private vehicles, says DDMA

The Delhi High Court had on February 2 directed the DDMA to take a look into Covid protocols.

The DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28.

Amid Covid cases dipping down in Delhi, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Saturday said that it is no more mandatory for people travelling together in private vehicles to wear masks. At the same time, no penalty will be imposed on them if found without masks. The penalty for not wearing face masks in public places was reduced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 at a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) on Friday.

"...in relation to the clause 3(h) (c) whereby not wearing of face mask/cover in all public places has been made an offence, the penalty under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four wheeler vehicles from February 28," the order said.

The Delhi High Court had on February 2 directed the DDMA to take a look into several orders issued by it in relation to COVID-19 protocols.

The DDMA on Friday decided to withdraw all curbs, including night curfew, from February 28, reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500 and restart physical classes in Delhi schools from April 1.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with experts and other officials.



"After detailed discussions with experts, in view of the decline in COVID positive cases and hospitalisation, it was decided to remove all COVID-19 related restrictions in Delhi from February 28, 2022 (Monday) while adhering to the guidelines issued by the Govt.of India and ensuring observance of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour, including wearing of masks & maintaining social distancing," Baijal tweeted after the meeting.

He reiterated that all agencies should continue to remain vigilant without lowering the guard.

