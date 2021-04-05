Image Source : PTI 4th wave of COVID-19 pandemic in Delhi, micro-containment zones being created: Satyendra Jain

Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic and to tackle it testing capacity has been ramped up while micro-containment zones are being created where two or more cases are reported, Health Minister Satyendra Jain said. The national capital recorded as many as 3,548 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 6.79 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,096. Fifteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

Jain on Monday said Delhi is witnessing a fourth wave of the pandemic and the government is taking all relevant measures to contain its spread.

"The case positivity rate was 4.64 per cent. Random tests are being done at a fast pace and capacity is being ramped up. More than 80,000 tests are being conducted a day which is five times more than the national average," he told reporters.

The Arvind Kejriwal government is taking a number of other decisions to contain the contagion, the minister said, adding micro-containment zones are being created wherever two to three COVID-19 cases are getting detected.

Jain, a COVID survivor, appealed to the people who have recuperated from the disease to donate plasma.

"I appeal to all citizens of Delhi to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour and not show any negligence. I believe that taking necessary precautions is of utmost importance to stop the spread of the infection," he said.

Asked about the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths, Jain said, "The severity of the cases (this time) is comparatively lower vis-a-vis the previous waves."

"The Delhi government is taking appropriate measures, the most significant one being boosting daily testing capacity. Around 80,000 tests are being done each day. Moreover, asymptomatic and mildly symptomatic patients are being kept in home isolation, while and moderate to severe cases are being treated in the hospitals," he said.

"Genome tracing is also being carried out... Additionally, micro containment zones are being created to prevent the spread of the virus."

About the coronavirus variants, he said let scientists look into the variants.

"It would not make much difference. Scientists say that the current coronavirus variant is spreading at a fast pace with less severity and the mortality rate is also low. The central lab is doing the study on the variants."

