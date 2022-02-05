Delhi records 1,604 new Covid cases, 29% fewer than yesterday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi records 1,604 new cases, 29% fewer than yesterday

Delhi on Saturday saw a significant dip in daily cases as it recorded 1,604 new infections in the last 24 hours. Apart from this, the city reported 17 fatalities and 3,324 recoveries in the last 24 hours, while the active cases stand at 9,979.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic. It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark.

