Delhi records 11,491 COVID-19 cases, highest ever single-day spike so far; 72 deaths

Delhi on Sunday recorded as many as 11,491 fresh coronavirus cases, the sharpest daily spike this year. With this, the tally of COVID-19 cases in the national capital has reached over 7.36 lakh, while the death toll mounted to 11,283. Seventy-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

This is the first time daily COVID cases have breached the 11,000-mark in the national capital since the start of the pandemic in early 2020.

According to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 92,397 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The case tally stands at 7,36,688 in the national capital, including 6,87,238 patients who have either been discharged or have migrated or recovered.

The number of active cases is 38,095, of which 19,354 are in home isolation.

